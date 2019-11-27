Fighter jet soars into the sky

Two pilots assigned to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command get settled in the cockpit of a J-10 fighter jet before takeoff for the round-the-clock air-to-air live-fire training in late November, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sha Lingyun and Tian Jianmin)

A pilot assigned to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command observes the surrounding situation as he pilots his fighter jet during the round-the-clock air-to-air live-fire training in late November, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sha Lingyun and Tian Jianmin)

A close range air-to-air missile is deployed by a Su-30 fighter jet during the round-the-clock live-fire training conducted by a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command in late November, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sha Lingyun and Tian Jianmin)

A Su-30 fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command safely taxis down the runway after completing the round-the-clock live-fire training in late November, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sha Lingyun and Tian Jianmin)