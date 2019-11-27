Chinese fans excited for K-pop band EXO’s new album ‘Obsession’

EXO Photo: IC

More posters and a trailer for K-pop powerhouse EXO's sixth album Obsession were released on Wednesday, which was also band member Chanyeol's birthday.According to EXO's official account on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, the album will be released in the Chinese mainland at 5pm (China ) on Wednesday.The album is expected to be a global hit since it was produced by several well-known South Korean and international musicians including US musician and producer Dem Jointz, British production team LDN Noise, the Joombas music group and South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer Yoo Young-jin.The K-pop band's official account on Sina Weibo released a concept trailer in mid-November that saw the members wearing zombie makeup.Hundreds of thousands netizens took to social media to express their anticipation for the upcoming album as well as wish Chanyeol a happy birthday."Their makeup is so cool, and I cannot wait for the release of their excellent music work," one netizens commented on Sina Weibo.