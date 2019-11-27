Death of TV show contestant triggers criticism of physically demanding programs

Godfrey Gao Photo: VCG





Godfrey Gao, an actor from Taiwan island, died Wednesday while filming a sports entertainment show in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, causing a flood of criticism on social media against physically intensive competitions that can put performers in danger.



Gao, 35, collapsed early Wednesday morning while filming a program called Chase Me, a program that requires competitors to run, and is produced by the Zhejiang television station (Zhejiang STV).



Gao was sent to the hospital but died of cardiac arrest after several hours of treatment, producers of the TV program announced on Sina Weibo.





Gao's family has travelled from Taiwan to Zhejiang, according to media reports.Performers in the show are required to run while being chased by professional athletes and even member of special police forces. They also have to quickly complete several highly demanding events such as climbing inclined walls with the help of a rope and lowering themselves from a 70-meter building using a pulley.

A performer climbs an inclined wall in the program Chase Me. Photo: Screenshot from Youku

Gao's death sparked heated discussions online whether the television show was excessively demanding for performers' physical conditions."The producer should test the stars' physical condition before inviting them on the show. They are responsible for performers' lives!" wrote a netizen. The producers haven't said what criteria they use to select contestants.According to a poll launched by the China News Week magazine on Weibo after Gao's sudden death, more than 930,000 respondents agreed that entertainment shows should not set highly dangerous challenges. Nearly 300,000 agreed that program producers should train performers in advance.About 1.3 million Weibo users responded to the poll.