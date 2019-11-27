E China's old revolutionary base connected to high-speed rail

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 shows the bullet train G5587 ready for departure at Linyi North Station in east China's Shandong Province. A rail line entered operation in east China's Shandong Province Tuesday, bringing Yimeng mountains, an old revolutionary base, into the country's fast-developing high-speed rail network for the first time. The newly launched section, which links Rizhao and Qufu, both in Shandong, stretches 235 km with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, slashing the travel time between the two cities to 1 hour 14 minutes from the current 3 hours 13 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2019 shows the bullet train G5587 ready for departure at Linyi North Station in east China's Shandong Province. A rail line entered operation in east China's Shandong Province Tuesday, bringing Yimeng mountains, an old revolutionary base, into the country's fast-developing high-speed rail network for the first time. The newly launched section, which links Rizhao and Qufu, both in Shandong, stretches 235 km with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, slashing the travel time between the two cities to 1 hour 14 minutes from the current 3 hours 13 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows the Linyi North Station in east China's Shandong Province. A rail line entered operation in east China's Shandong Province Tuesday, bringing Yimeng mountains, an old revolutionary base, into the country's fast-developing high-speed rail network for the first time. The newly launched section, which links Rizhao and Qufu, both in Shandong, stretches 235 km with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, slashing the travel time between the two cities to 1 hour 14 minutes from the current 3 hours 13 minutes. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)