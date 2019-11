Baiterek Tower in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows tourists taking selfies at the top of Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows the Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows a mother with her baby walking in front of the Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows the Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2019 shows a gilded handprint of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the top of Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)