Myanmar conducts expanded immunization program against measles, rubella

A nurse injects measles and rubella vaccine to a child during the immunization program in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 26, 2019. Myanmar's health authorities are conducting expanded immunization program against measles and rubella starting from Tuesday. Set to last until Thursday, the three-day program will cover children aged between nine months and 5 years old from a total of 234 townships across the country. (Photo by U Aung/Xinhua)

