S. African navy hosts Russia, China for maritime exercise

Russian navy cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails to a harbor in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 24, 2019. The South African navy is hosting the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and China in Cape Town. It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of Nov. 25-30. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

The South African navy hosts a welcoming ceremony for frigate Weifang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 24, 2019. The South African navy is hosting the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and China in Cape Town. It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of Nov. 25-30. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A military band member from the South African navy performs during a welcoming ceremony for frigate Weifang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 24, 2019. The South African navy is hosting the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and China in Cape Town. It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of Nov. 25-30. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

The opening ceremony of a trilateral maritime exercise between China, Russia and South Africa is held in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 25, 2019. The South African navy is hosting the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and China in Cape Town. It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of Nov. 25-30. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

People welcome frigate Weifang of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Cape Town, South Africa, Nov. 24, 2019. The South African navy is hosting the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and China in Cape Town. It is the first trilateral exercise between the three countries and is scheduled to take place off the southern coast of South Africa over the period of Nov. 25-30. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)