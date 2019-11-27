Birds on beach of Kuwait City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/27 14:54:45

A bird forages over the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

A bird flies over the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Flamingoes forage on the beach of Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus