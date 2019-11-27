Scenery of Ulunggur Lake in NW China's Xinjiang

People visit a scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2019. Famous for its unique Yardang landform and water landscape, the scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County has attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Sadat)

People visit a scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2019. Famous for its unique Yardang landform and water landscape, the scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County has attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Visitors take selfies at a scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2019. Famous for its unique Yardang landform and water landscape, the scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County has attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Riders participate in a horse race at a scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2019. Famous for its unique Yardang landform and water landscape, the scenic spot of Ulunggur Lake in Fuhai County has attracted a lot of visitors. (Xinhua/Sadat)