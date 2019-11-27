File photo taken on Nov. 29, 2017 shows girls posing for photo at a school in Baiyun Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua photo)

China has made historic achievements in eradicating poverty over the past decades, said Ziad Bahaa el-Din, Egyptian former minister of international cooperation, in a recent interview with Xinhua."China's success in facing poverty is a real miracle," Bahaa el-Din said.China has also strived to educate the workers and raise their productive capabilities, the former minister added, noting that one of the most important economic indicators of the Chinese miracle is the increase of per capita productivity rate.

Alpacas graze on the hill in Yangqu County of north China's Shanxi Province, on July 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Bahaa el-Din, who visited China in 1987 as a university student and spent five weeks recently in China, said the progress he saw in China was beyond any expectation and described his recent stay in China as "very great experience."He took Shenzhen, which has been transformed from a small village to a city that is inhabited by millions of people, as an example.

A villager airs chillies at Weiqing Village of Jize County in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

"Shenzhen symbolized the change and success that has taken place in China," he said, adding that the city has become a center for vehicle and technology industries.On the Belt and Road Initiative, the Egyptian former minister said that it will promote world trade."Egypt could benefit more from this initiative because China is currently implementing several projects in the North African country," he said.

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2010 shows the street scenes of Shenzhen, China, on the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. (Xinhua photo)

"The strong political relation between Egypt and China has been translated into in-depth economic cooperation, and there is still huge potential for cooperation in fields of tourism, education, scientific research and the private sector," he added.