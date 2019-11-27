People of Yi ethnic group climb a steel ladder built along the cliff in Atulie'er Village, Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 24, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A steel ladder built along the cliff in Atulie'er Village, Zhaojue County, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows a part of Atulie'er Village, Zhaojue County. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Atulie'er Village is a famous "cliff village" in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan.Due to the village's isolated location, perched like the seat of a chair with near-vertical cliffs both above and below, villager must use a series of handmade ladders to scale the 800-meter-high cliff.Now a 2,556-steps steel staircase has been built, significantly improving the travel conditions for locals.Besides, 4G network, banking service points for agricultural production, olive and notoginseng planting and tourism promotion services are now accessible to the villagers.