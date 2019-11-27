Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra brings local Chinese culture to Spain, Portugal

The concert Photo: Courtesy of Foison Culture

China's Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra brought the culture of East China's Zhejiang Province to Spain and Portugal from Saturday to Tuesday with its Moonlight Over Oceans & Nations series of concerts.Hosted by Beijing Foison Culture Communications, the concerts included the overseas debut of the traditional Chinese song "Liang Zhu" as well as a selection of classical music.The Europe tour started with a concert at the Portimao in Portugal conducted by Hu Yongyan.The series of concerts are part of the larger Moon Festival, an annual cultural event that first kicked off in Brazil in 2018. This year, the festival toured Russia, Spain and Portugal.According to Hu, the concerts have opened a door for Western audiences to learn more about Chinese culture and its past.