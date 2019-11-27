World Bank offers Afghanistan 52.5 mln USD for support

This file photo taken on January 17, 2019, shows the World Bank Group headquarters in Washington. Photo: VCG

The World Bank provided a grant of 52.5 million U.S. dollars for an Afghan Gas Project that will provide sustainable supply of natural gas to independent power producers in northern Afghan region, the agency reported on Wednesday.The Gas Project will provide direct financing and technical assistance for the construction, operation and maintenance of a gas pipeline from Shiberghan to Mazar-i-Sharif and a new natural gas desulfurization amine plant, according to a press release.The project will also help in establishment of a strong institutional, regulatory, and contract management framework based on the principles of good governance in the gas sector, the release added."By investing in critical gas infrastructure and developing a strong foundation for good governance in the gas sector, the project will improve Afghanistan's energy supply, which is currently critically low, and contribute to poverty reduction," Henry Kerali, World Bank country director for Afghanistan, was quoted in the release as saying."This project is one element of the World Bank Group's broader support for improved energy access in Afghanistan, as part of an ongoing commitment to help developing countries extend access to reliable, affordable and sustainable energy for their citizens," the press release read.The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will lead the overall implementation of the project in close coordination with other government agencies, including the Afghanistan Gas Enterprise, and the Afghanistan Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, according to the release.