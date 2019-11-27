Lee Child, author of bestselling Jack Reacher books, to become Irish because of Brexit

Source:AFP Published: 2019/11/27 16:43:40

Lee Child Photo: IC

One of the world's best-selling detective novelists, Jack Reacher creator Lee Child, has said he is becoming Irish so he can continue to travel within the European Union after



The British author, whose real name is James Grant, said he was in the process of applying for a passport as his father was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland.



"I haven't got the passport yet but I will do very soon, it feels like I'm cheating to be honest as I will get in the back door," he was quoted as saying in the Irish Times on Monday.



"I am not a huge fan of Britain even though I was born there," he added. "It's a silly and frustrating country, which is why I moved to America."



Child, who was born in England, was speaking in Berlin on a four-city European tour with other British writers.



They are speaking out against Britain's departure from the EU, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants before January 31.



The author said Johnson, who went to the prestigious Eton College and Oxford University, was the product of privilege and an elitist system.



"If he had gone to my school, he would not now be prime minister," he added.



The British literature heavyweight, who sells one of his crime books every 13 seconds, was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in June.





