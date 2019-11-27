Crime film ‘The Wild Goose Lake’ to hit Chinese mainland cinemas in mid-December

Hu Ge Photo: Courtesy of Qian Qian
It was announced on Wednesday that Chinese crime drama The Wild Goose Lake
will hit the mainland cinemas on December 6.
A trailer for the film, which stars Chinese mainland actor Hu Ge and Gwei Lun-mei from the island of Taiwan, was released on the film's official Sina Weibo account on Wednesday.
The trailer briefly shows a fugitive man Zhou Zhennan (Hu) as he tries to escape the police.
At a press conference in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday, Hu said that "The director was patient and gave me a lot of guidance, but the shoot was not easy since the director wanted to dig deeper into the performance."
The film premiered at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival
in competition on May 18. It currently has a 7.6/10 score on Chinese media review site Douban.
"What a movie, with a unique personal style full of innovations! Each shot of the lens is carefully crafted. Most of the story was shot at night and the chases, fighting and gun battles in this gangster drama also have their own unique expressions. I like this ridiculous story with blurred love and black humor," one netizen commented on Douban.