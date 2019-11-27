Tottenham hit back to beat Olympiakos

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (right) shakes hands with Dele Alli as the Tottenham player is taken off the pitch during the UEFA Champions League Group B match against Olympiacos Piraeus in London on Tuesday. Photo: IC

Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Jose Mourinho's home debut on Tuesday, while Robert Lewandowski continued his incredible season by scoring four times for Bayern Munich.Spurs were one of three teams to secure their place in the knockout phase with one game to spare as Manchester City and Real Madrid also made it to the last 16.However, it looked like it might not be Tottenham's night as they went 2-0 down inside 19 minutes in north London with a Youssef El Arabi strike followed by a Ruben Semedo tap-in for Olympiakos.Mourinho, though, had been unbeaten in his first home game in charge of each of the seven previous clubs he had coached, including in each of his two spells at Chelsea.Dele Alli pulled one back for Spurs just before the interval, and Lucas Moura set up Harry Kane to equalize five minutes after the break.A thumping Serge Aurier strike completed the turnaround on 73 minutes before Kane headed in Christian Eriksen's free kick to become, on his 24th appearance, the quickest player to 20 goals in Champions League history.Tottenham will finish second in Group B behind their final-day opponents Bayern, who made it five wins from five in Europe this season as ­Lewandowski's quadruple helped them to a 6-0 win at Red Star Belgrade.Lewandowski scored four goals in the space of 16 second-half minutes, the first of them a penalty, in between goals by Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso.Pep Guardiola's Manchester City got the point they needed to progress from Group C, drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk. On a subdued occasion, Ilkay Gundogan got a 56th-minute opener, but Manor Solomon levelled for the Ukrainians.A 1-1 draw in the early game between Galatasaray and Club Brugge meant Real Madrid had joined Paris Saint-Germain in securing qualification from Group A before kicking off against the French side.Karim Benzema scored twice for the hosts in an impressive performance, while there was controversy in between as the Portuguese referee showed Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a red card and gave PSG a penalty for a foul on Mauro Icardi, only to overturn his decision following a VAR review.With Neymar on as a substitute, PSG scored twice in the last nine minutes to earn a draw, a Kylian Mbappe tap-in being followed by a Pablo Sarabia strike against his old side. The result allowed PSG to clinch top spot in the section.Paulo Dybala overshadowed Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring a superb free kick to give Juventus a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid.That result confirmed Juventus as Group D winners, and left second-placed Atletico one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen. They won 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moscow thanks to Rifat Zhemaletdinov's own goal and Sven Bender's volley.