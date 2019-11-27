New EU chief vows to fight climate risks

President-elect of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during the convention of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

German conservative Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Wednesday to fight the threat of climate change while expanding economic growth as EU lawmakers' granted final approval for the bloc's new executive who will lead on Sunday.EU lawmakers confirmed Von der Leyen and her new European Commission in Strasbourg, France, with 461 voting in favor and 157 against."We don't have a moment to waste any more on fighting climate change," Von der Leyen told the assembly shortly before the vote in a speech delivered in English, French and German. "It will need massive investment."But she said green initiatives would have to be "inclusive" - a gesture to member states such as Poland that still rely on coal for jobs, energy and growth.She said any new EU trade deals would include clauses protecting the environment.Von der Leyen will be the first ­woman to hold the EU's top job: European Commission president. The 61-year-old former German defense minister, who is succeeding Jean-Claude Juncker, will face a full in-tray including economic reform and migration as well as climate change.The Commission proposes laws for the EU on everything from budgets to energy, negotiates trade deals around the world on behalf of the EU's 500 million citizens and acts as the bloc's competition watchdog, approving company mergers and setting rules for global tech giants such as Facebook and Google.In her speech, she called for flexibility to be allowed under EU rules to help economies grow and promised to keep up pressure on upholding democratic standards.Von der Leyen, a close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said the EU's door remained open for Western Balkan countries hoping for membership. On Brexit , she said she would always be a staunch "Remainer" at heart.Her 27-strong team for the new Commission includes 13 women - the closest it has come to gender parity.The new executive had been due to take office on November 1 but the politically fragmented European Parliament rejected three of the nominees, forcing a delay. The executive normally comprises one commissioner from each EU state, though Britain, which is due to exit the bloc, has declined to name a representative.