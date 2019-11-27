Labour accuses UK PM of plot to ‘sell’ NHS to Donald Trump

In this handout image provided by ITV, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn shake hands during their election head-to-head debate live on ITV in Salford, Britain, Nov. 19, 2019. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn faced a national audience on Tuesday night in the first ever televised head-to-head clash between the country's two top political leaders just weeks before the Dec. 12 general election. (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via Xinhua)

Britain's main opposition ­Labour party on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of plotting a "toxic" deal with US President Donald Trump to allow US pharmaceutical companies access to the state health service.Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents that proved Johnson was seeking to put the ­National Health Service (NHS) on the table in a post- Brexit trade deal.Britain goes to the polls on December 12, with Johnson hoping to secure a majority to be able to push through his divorce deal to take the country out of the European Union.The funding and running of the NHS is a recurring election topic. Corbyn had previously obtained a redacted version of the document, which Johnson said was "an absolute invention."But the Labour leader said the unredacted version catalogued six meetings between US and UK officials since 2017, detailing "what they [the Conservatives] don't want you to know." "The US is demanding that our NHS is on the table in negotiations for a toxic deal."The NHS was set up in 1948 under a Labour government, promising free healthcare for all "from cradle to the grave."Labour has historically been its staunchest defenders and repeatedly warned the Conservatives have an agenda to introduce privatisation which would end free healthcare.