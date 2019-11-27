Unfounded concerns over Chinese control may risk real good for Philippine people

Photo:Xinhua

Some Philippine senators may appear to be concerned about the security of their national energy grid after an internal report revealed that the Chinese government has the "full capability to disrupt national power systems." In fact, they are only spoiling the atmosphere for developing the Philippines' much-needed infrastructure project, harming the overall interests of the country and its people as a whole.The internal report, leaked by an unidentified source to CNN, is actually making much ado about nothing by raising concerns that are only theoretically possible. And then some lawmakers who have long been biased against China are making a fuss about the so-called flick of a switch, disregarding the fact that there is no reason and no need for China to take such a move.In fact, the remote control system, which allegedly could be used to switch off the power grid, is only designed for remote troubleshooting so as to ensure the normal operation of the power supply. Power grids in Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand also use the same remote control system, according to media reports.While there is no evidence to suggest or prove concerns over China's interference in the Philippine power grid, some people in the Philippines never tire of hyping such worries over Chinese companies taking control of the Philippines' power system. Currently, State Grid Corp of China (SGCC) owns a 40 percent stake in the National Grid Corp of the Philippines, a private consortium that has run the country's power lines since 2009.Instead of focusing on certain infrastructure construction and economic development, some Philippine politicians are creating obstacles for the country's power supply development. It is their people who would end up paying the cost if the energy grid cooperation was disrupted by such a dirty political plot.The investment made by SGCC in the Philippines is a demonstrative project for commercial cooperation between China and the Philippines. Over the years, Chinese companies have brought capital and advanced technology to the Philippines, improving the stability and reliability of the latter's power grid operation and thus benefiting its ordinary citizens.In particular, SGCC also launched the charitable "Brighten Up" project to bring electricity to remote villagers in the Southeast Asian country. In June this year, two Chinese-funded solar power stations were officially completed and handed over to Philippine authorities, according to the Xinhua News Agency.It is such a pity that some Philippine politicians only care about their own political tricks and fail to see the good that Chinese companies brought to their people's lives.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn