Xinjiang people won't allow foreign media's smear with 'leaked file': regional govt

Photo:GT
Using so-called leaked documents as an excuse, some foreign media and organizations tried to hype the vocational education and training centers in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region and to smear the region's counter-terrorism and de-radicalization work, the regional government said in a statement on Wednesday.
Their moves are actually neglecting the truth and defaming the efforts made by people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang in maintaining social stability and peace. Their behavior is annoying and would not be allowed by Xinjiang people, the regional government in Xinjiang said on ts.cn.
The statement is the regional government's latest response to recent reports from Western media on Xinjiang.
BBC reported on Sunday night that it got "official" documents which detail China's "brainwashing" of Muslims in Xinjiang. It said the leak was made to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which has worked with 17 media partners, including BBC Panorama and The Guardian newspaper in the UK.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a press conference on Tuesday that a recently leaked document "confirmed" China is committing "human rights abuses" in Xinjiang, Reuters reported.
Xinjiang launched vocational education and training centers in accordance with laws and these centers are not "concentration camps." There is no such thing like limiting or depriving individuals' freedom. Trainees' interests and rights have been fully ensured, according to the Wednesday statement.
There have been no violent attacks in Xinjiang for three years and the region has been in a good situation with better economic development, stable society, ethnic solidarity and religious harmony.
More than 1,000 people from 90 countries and regions have come to visit the training centers in Xinjiang since the end of 2018 and some foreign media reported what was really happening in Xinjiang. They said that the training centers are in accordance with the UN's preventative counter-terrorism and safeguarding of basic human right principles. They gave a positive response to the training centers.
China is a country ruled by law and it has complete judicial procedures. Abiding by laws, judiciary authorities in Xinjiang prosecute people who are suspected of violating laws. The Chinese government also protects foreigners' interests and rights during their stay in China and no one would be taken into custody if they do not violate Chinese laws.
No non-Chinese citizen has received training in Xinjiang's training centers. Chinese citizens have the freedom to communicate with each other and their privacy is protected under law. Xinjiang has never monitored or restricted residents' communications, according to the Wednesday statement.
Practices have proven that fighting terrorism in accordance with laws fits into the expectations of people from all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and have ensured social stability. People's sense of happiness and safety has greatly improved.
We will keep on managing our business well, keep building a good Xinjiang and maintain the social stability and long-stand prosperity in the region, according to the statement.