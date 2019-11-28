Mainland company removes works of pro-violence HK cartoonist

Screenshot of Suen Wai Kwan's Facebook account
A Chinese mainland company, which had previously worked with a cartoonist who supported the Hong Kong riot
ers issued a statement on Wednesday, saying they had terminated business relationship with the artist three months ago.
Suen Wai Kwan, an APL cartoonist from Hong Kong, showed his support for the rioters on his Facebook account that featured pro-violence photos and sarcastic remarks aimed at Hong Kong police and pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho.
"I would rather spend time transferring on a bus so that I can enjoy this scenery I rarely see," read one of Suen's comments next to a photo of a burning Hong Kong subway station.
Jushou Comic in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, reiterated its firm adherence to China's "one country, two systems" principle and opposes any attempt to split China, and the company will remove all of Suen's works published on its platforms, according to the statement.
"It is impossible for those with two faces to get money from our pockets," one Weibo user commented.