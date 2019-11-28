HK Act reveals US 'sinister intention,' to complicate trade talks

Photo: VCG

Chinese Foreign Ministry voices strong opposition to the signature of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act by the US, which seriously interferes in the internal affairs of China and violates international laws and basic principles of foreign relations.The White House on Wednesday signed the act, a move set to complicate the ongoing trade talks between China and the US as the US president is likely to selectively implement the act’s provisions by evaluating trade negotiations.“Such an act will make Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots understand the sinister intention and hegemonic nature of the US, and make Chinese people united,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Thursday.US President Donald Trump announced he had signed the act into legislation on Wednesday, according to a statement.Chinese analysts who closely observe the Hong Kong situation told the Global Times that “the signature of the act is not out of our expectations,” as the US would “swim with the current” while adding more legal tools to contain China.The bill was passed in both chambers of Congress, showing that the hawkish political power in Washington is strong, Tian Feilong, associate professor at Beihang University in Beijing, told the Global Times.“Trump lacks the political power to veto the bill, while it’s believed that a veto is unnecessary. The signature is within expectations,” he said.

Photo: Xinhua