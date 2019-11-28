China aids Ghanaian hospital with medical supplies

People load medical supplies in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 26, 2015. (Xinhua)

A new batch of China-aided medical supplies was delivered Wednesday to Ghana's Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal (LEKMA) Hospital.The medical supplies worth 901,000 Chinese yuan (128,000 U.S. dollars) include a variety of equipment ranging from respirators to wheelchairs.Akua Afriyie Gyimah-Asante, director of the LEKMA hospital, also known as the China-Ghana Friendship Hospital, lauded China's long-term support for Ghana's medical and health services."We will strictly regulate and make full use of these supplies to benefit more patients," said Akua at the donation ceremony, adding that the medical supplies will further contribute to the hospital's development.Liu Qiuhong, chief of the Chinese medical team in Ghana, said the team has been serving here for years and seen the country's rapid development in medical and health services."The donation is a demonstration of our willingness to help save more Ghanaian patients," said Liu.China has sent eight batches of medical teams to Ghana in the past years. Besides working together with local doctors in the LEKMA Hospital, Chinese doctors also offer free services to locals in the country's remote areas."We will, together with Ghanaian doctors, do our best to treat more patients here," Liu said.