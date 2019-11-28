Xi stresses cultivating new type of military personnel

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a training session for heads of military academies and schools at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to cultivate a new type of military personnel who are competent, professional and possess both integrity and ability.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the requirement at the opening of a training session for heads of military academies and schools held in Beijing.On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, Xi extended greetings to the heads of military academies and schools as well as those working in the military education field.In the morning, Xi met with all members of the training session and took photos with them at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, where the opening was held.

The military education policy in the new era, Xi said, upholds the Party's absolute leadership over the military, serves the goal of building a strong country with a strong military, and aims to train a new type of military personnel who are competent, professional and possess both integrity and ability.To deepen reform and innovation of military academies and schools, Xi emphasized efforts to strengthen the top-level design and long-term plans, develop better academic disciplines, build a high-caliber teaching staff and improve support systems and institutions.Xi required the heads of military academies and schools to have high political integrity, possess a good knowledge of education, warfare research and management while subjecting themselves to strict self-discipline.Xi stressed more efforts to care for and support military academies and schools and prioritize their development.The opening ceremony was presided over by Xu Qiliang and attended by other senior military officers including Zhang Youxia, Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin.