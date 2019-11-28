China, Suriname vow to promote cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Suriname's President Desire Bouterse who is on a state visit to China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Surinamese President Desire Bouterse on Wednesday in Beijing, and the two sides vowed to promote bilateral cooperation.For more than 40 years after establishing diplomatic ties, China-Suriname relations have seen sound and stable development, Li said.He said China stands ready to continue working with Suriname to strengthen political mutual trust, synergize development strategies, advance practical cooperation, expand people-to-people exchange and better achieve mutual benefits and win-win results on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Li added that China understands the concerns of Caribbean countries on climate change. China will continue to improve the environment while maintaining economic growth in a reasonable range.Bouterse said Suriname firmly uphold the one-China policy and thanks China for its selfless help.Suriname is willing to advance cooperation with China in various fields on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, and strengthen communication and coordination on international issues such as climate change, Bouterse said.