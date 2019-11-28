Chinese State Councilor meets Vietnamese senior diplomat

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung Wednesday in Beijing.Wang extended his congratulations for the expected results of the meeting between the Chinese and Vietnamese heads of Governmental Delegation on Border Negotiation and consultation between the vice foreign ministers of both sides.Noting that the next year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam, Wang said both sides should carry forward the traditional friendship and keep the strategic position of the bilateral ties in mind.He called on both sides to abide by the important consensus reached by the two heads of states, enhance mutual trust and cooperation, handle differences properly and take the 70th anniversary as an opportunity to push the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.Le Hoai Trung said the Vietnamese side was willing to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges of the two countries, push forward to align the Belt and Road Initiative with the Two Corridors and One Belt and promote the bilateral relations.