US crude oil production increases last week: EIA

Photo: CFP

US crude oil production increased slightly during the week ending Nov. 22, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.According to the EIA, US crude oil production averaged 12.9 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by 100,000 b/d from the previous week and up by about 1.2 million b/d year-on-year.In the EIA's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook released earlier this month, the EIA expected US total crude oil and petroleum products net exports to average 750,000 b/d in 2020 compared with average net imports of 520,000 b/d in 2019.