CPC continues fighting violations of Party rule

Photo: Xinhua

Disciplinary organs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) handled more than 45,000 cases of violations of a rule on improving Party conduct during the first 10 months this year.More than 63,000 people were punished for having violated the eight-point rule on improving Party conduct and keeping close ties with the public, according to the official website of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.In October alone, a total of 4,601 cases of violations were investigated and 6,358 violators were punished.The rule was introduced in 2012 by the CPC leadership to reduce undesirable work practices and maintain close ties with the people.