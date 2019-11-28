HK police and firefighter enter PolyU to clear explosives, open campus

Hong Kong police and firefighters have entered the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28 to search for dangerous chemicals. Photo: Fan Wei/GT

Hong Kong police and firefighters have entered the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Thursday to search for dangerous chemicals and ensure campus safety in order to reopen the school as soon as possible.The police said if they find anyone remaining on campus, they will provide them with medical treatment.The priority of the operation is to clear Molotov cocktails and other weapons that have been found scattered around the campus, said police. Police have also found materials used to make Molotov cocktails.A Global Times reporter who ventured on to the campus found at least one large glass container of petroleum ether, which could be used to make extremely explosive Molotov cocktails.The opaque glass container is labeled 4-liter petroleum ether, which is highly flammable and toxic and is often used as a solvent. Its vapor can form an explosive mixture in the air, which could easily burn and explode when exposed to fire or even under high heat.Violence flared on November 17 as the university was turned into a warzone with violent clashes between rioters and police. Rioters set a police vehicle on fire with Molotov cocktails and attacked police officers outside the campus with arrows shot from a bow and hurled metal balls at them.Global Times