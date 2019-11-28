China-made detecting aircraft for remote sensing delivered

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2019 shows a Xinzhou-60 aircraft for remote sensing in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. China's aircraft maker Xi'an Aircraft Industry Co. (XAC) has delivered two high-performance Xinzhou-60 aircraft for remote sensing to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) for aerial observation missions. Ding Yaxiu, chief designer of the aircraft, said the aerial observation aircraft is adapted from the Xinzhou-60 aircraft developed by the company to better address the demand of carrying different functional equipment for diversified observation purposes. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
