Holiday Train Show held in New York

A model train runs out of the miniature Grand Central Ternimal at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Visitors look at miniature buildings and model trains at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

A model train runs past miniature Bethesda Fountain and Terrace of the Central Park at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

A model train runs through the miniature buildings at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

A child takes photos of a model train at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

A model train runs on the miniature Oak Bridge of the Central Park at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

A child looks at a model train at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Visitors look at miniature Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyscrapers at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Children look at model train Thomas the Tank Engine at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Model train Thomas the Tank Engine is pictured at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Model trains run past the miniature Grand Central Ternimal at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

A model train runs past the miniature Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

Visitors pose for a selfie beside the model train Thomas the Tank Engine at the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, Nov. 26, 2019. The New York Botanical Garden is rolling into the holiday season with its annual holiday train show. Now in its 28th edition, the annual event transports visitors to a miniature metropolis as model trains zip through an enchanting display of more than 175 landmarks in New York City, each recreated with bark, lotus pods, acorns, cinnamon sticks and other natural materials. This year's show lasts from Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Fang)

