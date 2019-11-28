More than 1,330 recruits join Afghan army after training: official

Soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2019. A total of 1,335 fresh recruits joined the Afghan National Army after completing military training at the KMTC, a military source said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

A total of 1,335 fresh recruits joined the Afghan National Army after completing military training at the army's Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC), a military source said Wednesday.The latest graduation came as Afghan security forces have intensified security operations against Taliban militants and Islamic State (IS) fighters, who have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions in the countryside ahead of winter."The freshly graduated soldiers, who have undergone a 12-week training course at the KMTC received certificates at the ceremony Wednesday morning, and would be deployed at the countryside to serve their people," Capt. Barat Ali Rizae from KMTC told Xinhua.The Afghan security forces remain in control of most of Afghanistan's population centers and all of 34 provincial capitals, but Taliban insurgents hold large portions of rural areas, staging coordinated large-scale attacks against Afghan cities and districts occasionally.In the series of the Afghan military training process, a total of 1,550 soldiers and military officers also graduated and joined the army rank late last month.