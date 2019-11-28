More than 1,330 recruits join Afghan army after training: official

Soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2019. A total of 1,335 fresh recruits joined the Afghan National Army after completing military training at the KMTC, a military source said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)
