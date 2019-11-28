Rescue work continues after Albania earthquake

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, Albania, on Nov. 27, 2019. The death toll of the disastrous earthquake which hit Albania on Tuesday morning climbed to 21, and rescuers continued hunt for survivors, authorities said on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People are seen near tents at a makeshift camp at a soccer field in the town of Durres, Albania, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some 40 hours after a strong earthquake hit Albania, 48 people have been rescued, as searches for more survivors are racing against time on Wednesday. The earthquake that hit the Balkan country early Tuesday morning has claimed 30 lives so far, according to the country's Defense Ministry. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on Nov. 27, 2019 shows a quake-damaged building in the town of Durres, Albania. Some 40 hours after a strong earthquake hit Albania, 48 people have been rescued, as searches for more survivors are racing against time on Wednesday. The earthquake that hit the Balkan country early Tuesday morning has claimed 30 lives so far, according to the country's Defense Ministry. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

