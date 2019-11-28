Clarification of HK stance urgently needed from DC

Screenshot of DC Comics instagram account. Photo: Web

A DC Comics poster showing Batman holding a petrol bomb has triggered heated debate online for its seemingly implicit support of Hong Kong's rioters.While the company deleted the poster from its Instagram account on Thursday, doubts and questions persist.It is hard to believe that DC could make such a mistake, as the company will likely not be able to deal with the serious consequences of being involved in such a political issue and in a country's internal affairs.DC should immediately clarify the situation, or it will risk losing the Chinese market to its rival Marvel.