Harvest day! Pakistanis pick persimmons from trees

People in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar started harvesting persimmons at the end of November.

A man harvests persimmons in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

A man eats a persimmon in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

A man packs harvested persimmons in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

Persimmons on the trees in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, Nov. 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Saeed Ahmad)

