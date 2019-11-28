TFBoys member Jackson Yee receives birthday wishes

Chinese popular boy band TFBoys. Photo: VCG

Fans celebrate at the fifth anniversary concert of TFBoys in August 2018 in Beijing. Photo: Li Hao/GT

"Happy 19th birthday, and hope you are happy every day!" Roy Wang (Wang Yuan), a member of Chinese boy band TFBoys, sent out birthday wishes exactly at midnight on Thursday on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.Below the text was a photo of Jackson Yee, who is also part of the three-member boy band. In the picture, the smiling Yee holds a photoshopped cake in his hand, apparently, the work of Wang.Four minutes later, Karry Wang (Wang Junkai), another member of the band, posted, "Happy 19th birthday, hope every day in the future goes well and is filled with happiness. Hope you can do more things that you love."In his post, Karry Wang attached a photo of Yee enjoying hot pot.Under the same thread, Karry Wang later posted, "Due to a delay in the network in Switzerland, I failed to send out birthday wishes right on time."The Wang's birthday wishes drew Chinese netizen's attention. Related hashtags have earned 320 million views and 61,000 posts in total.Debuting in 2013, the three have been working together for about six years. As the trio have transformed from ordinary teens to China's most influential stars, they have appeared less frequently on stage together as they have gradually shifted focus to their individual careers.Roy Wang is currently studying music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, while Karry Wang is attending the Beijing Film Academy. As for Yee, who is studying at the Central Academy of Drama, he recently gained huge success with his first film role in the coming-of-age drama Better Days.As Chinese fans also sent out their own birthday wishes, they were warmed by the trio's display of friendship."The relationship among the three - Karry Wang, Roy Wang and Jackson Yee - is a kind of brotherhood. They are still so close to each other!" one netizen wrote in a post on Sina Weibo.