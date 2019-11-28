China's 2019 inbound tourism revenue expected to surpass 130 bln USD

Tourists climb the Badaling section of the Great Wall as they stay in the sweltering weather in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaodong)

China's inbound tourism market has seen steady growth, with the 2019 inbound tourism revenue expected to surpass 130 billion U.S. dollars, the China Tourism Academy said Wednesday.In 2018, China received a total of 141 million inbound tourists, and its inbound tourism revenue totaled 127.1 billion dollars, up 3 percent year on year, showed figures from the academy.The 2019 report on China's inbound tourism development, made public by the academy Wednesday, showed that Asia is the biggest source of China's inbound tourists, accounting for 60 percent, followed by Europe and North America.The leading source countries of China's inbound tourists are Myanmar, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Japan and the United States, the report said.