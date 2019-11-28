International community urged to show a unified front in South Sudan peace process

File photo shows refugee children playing games at a refugee camp in Juba, South Sudan, on Nov. 16, 2015. (Xinhua/Pan Siwei)

The international community should present a common front to help South Sudan implement the 2018 peace deal, monitors tasked with overseeing the fragile pact said Wednesday.Augostino Njoroge, chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), told a stakeholder meeting in Juba that time has come for the international community to speak with one voice and salvage the shaky pact from unraveling."With the 100 days already ticking, I urge the region and the international community to present a unified voice in support of the full and timely implementation of the peace agreement as we move forward," Njoroge said.The call came days after the U.S. recalled its envoy to South Sudan after the parties to the September 2018 agreement failed to meet the Nov. 12 deadline to a form unity government.Njoroge said financial assistance and in-kind support is urgently needed to help the former foes to implement pending issues dragging back the agreement.South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir sacked his deputy Machar leading to fighting between soldiers loyal to both leaders.