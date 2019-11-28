People walk into a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man walks past a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People walk on the Avenue Nouvelle in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

An advertisement is seen on the window of a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People select items at a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A pedestrian walks past a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People walk into a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Pedestrians walk past a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 27, 2019. Some shops in Brussels started sales promotion recently ahead of the upcoming "Black Friday" that falls on Nov. 29. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)