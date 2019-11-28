Textile factory in West Bank sews 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinian school students hold a 3,000-square-meter Keffiyeh at the Dora International Stadium near the West Bank City of Hebron, Nov. 27, 2019. A Keffiyeh textile factory in the West Bank sewed the large keffiyeh. The black-and-white chequered scarf has become a symbol of the late Palestinians' leader Yasser Arafat. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)