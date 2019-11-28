Schools establish Peking Opera interest clubs in Qingdao, E China

Students from Peking Opera club show their new shoes at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019. Nearly 100 schools in Qingdao have established Peking Opera interest groups or clubs to develop students' sense of arts and inherit the traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students from Peking Opera club practice at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.

Students from Peking Opera club view a headwear of Peking Opera at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.

Students from Peking Opera club practice at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.

Teacher from Peking Opera club Qu Boying (R) instructs students practicing Peking Opera "Lady Mu Guiying Takes Command" at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.

A teacher from Peking Opera club fixes a student's make-up at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.

A student from Peking Opera club arranges costume props at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.

Students from Peking Opera club pose for photos at Tongji Experimental School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 27, 2019.