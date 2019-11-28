Old-fashioned train still key to students in Sichuan

Old-fashioned, low-speed green trains are still in operation despite bullet trains clearly dominating the rapid railway network throughout China. The No. 5633 and No. 5634 trains, linking Puxiong Railway Station in Yuexi County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture and Panzhihua City in Sichuan Province, have been running since 1970, and today remain the key daily commuting option for more than 2,000 students of the Yi ethnic group and other local residents. Some students often take the opportunity to finish assignments while on the train, passing through mountain scenery, as can be seen from these photos. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Zhongping)

