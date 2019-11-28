Horses in snow at world’s oldest horse ranch

Horses forage at the Shandan horse ranch at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Northwest China's Gansu Province. The farm-one of the oldest and largest horse farms in the world-covers a total area of approximately 2,200 square kilometres in the middle of the Hexi Corridor, at an altitude ranging from 2,420 to 4,933 meters. It can be traced back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-8 AD). (Photo: China News Service/Chen Li)

