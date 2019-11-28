High employment rate in Tibet shows central government’s strong support: expert

Job seekers view employment information during a job fair in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2019. A job fair held on Monday attracted about 205 employers providing over 3,500 job posts. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Newly released employment-rate figures for the Tibet Autonomous Region show that the central government's efforts to support the region's development have been successful and can boost students' confidence, an analyst said on Thursday after reports revealed the region's employment situation.The People's Daily reported on Wednesday that there were 22,255 new college graduates who had already signed job contracts in November, and the employment rate of new graduates hit 95.02 percent, 9 percent higher than the same time last year."This figure is very surprising to me and is impressive. It means the central government's policies and measures supporting the region's development are successful," Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times on Thursday.The People's Daily report showed that Tibet's regional government had released supportive polices and taken measures to ensure its high employment rate, which included the provision of subsidies in several areas including living and housing expenses, tuition and student loans."Even though the trade war between China and the US has not had a huge negative impact on Tibet, the development of the region - which has been relatively left behind - is slowing down amid the greater economic environment, so the central government has taken strong measures to support Tibet," Tian said.In 2019, the region created more than 620,000 jobs specifically for new graduates, 2.5 times more than those created in 2018, the report said, adding that the jobs created by public institutions and state-owned firms from the east of China numbered more than 17,500."The number of jobs created by public institutions and firms accounts for a big part of the total number, and shows the central government's efforts and determination to support the region," Tian said.The employment rate has been widely used to measure people's livelihood. Overall, Tian noted that such an impressive rate could support the region's development and boost students' confidence.