Breath-taking snowy scenery in northwestern county

Source:Chinanews.com Published: 2019/11/28 15:29:00

A view of the snow-covered Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province in early winter. (Photo: China News Service/Lang Wenrui)


 

A view of the snow-covered Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province in early winter. (Photo: China News Service/Lang Wenrui)


 

A view of the snow-covered Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province in early winter. (Photo: China News Service/Lang Wenrui)


 

A view of the snow-covered Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province in early winter. (Photo: China News Service/Lang Wenrui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus