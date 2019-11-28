More than 100 robots on show at Gansu exhibition

The first ROBOT exhibition in Gansu Province opens in the provincial capital, Lanzhou City, on Nov. 26, 2019. More than 100 robots for various purposes, including humanoid robots, were on display at the event, along with dozens of other cool new technologies. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)

