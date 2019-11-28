Auction of purebred Arabian horses held in Kuwait

A purebred Arabian horse is seen at an auction in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 27, 2019. An auction of purebred Arabian horses, attracting more than 100 horse breeders and lovers, was held here on Wednesday. A total of 15 horses of different ages, representing the most important Arabian horse families that were produced and reared in the house of Arabs, were sold at the auction. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

