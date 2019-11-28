Egrets arrive at Yellow River National Wetland Park to spend winter

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows a flock of egrets foraging in Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A flock of egrets has arrived at their wintering grounds, the Yellow River National Wetland Park in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows an egret foraging in Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A flock of egrets has arrived at their wintering grounds, the Yellow River National Wetland Park in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2019 shows an egret foraging in Bayan Nur of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A flock of egrets has arrived at their wintering grounds, the Yellow River National Wetland Park in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Yunping)