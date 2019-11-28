5.2-magnitude quake affects over 2,000 in south China

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo

One person was killed, five injured and another over 2,000 people suffered losses in a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that hit south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region three days ago.The earthquake jolted the city of Jingxi at 9:18 a.m. on Monday. The regional seismological bureau sent staff to evaluate the seismic intensity of the quake and set the maximum reading at VI, on a scale from I to XII.The affected population is counted in four townships under the cities of Jingxi and Chongzuo, according to the local government.As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, 935 of the affected residents were relocated or needed living assistance. Nearly 300 homes were damaged, including 12 that were seriously destroyed. The quake caused a direct economic loss of 4.98 million yuan (around 710,000 U.S. dollars).Mines in the quake-stricken region have been shut, and classes suspended in several schools.According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 22.89 degrees north latitude and 106.65 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 km.