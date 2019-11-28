Reality show ‘Encounter’ sets sights on children’s songs in local dialects

Musician Tan Weiwei Photo: Courtesy of Ying Chun

The upcoming latest episode of reality show Encounter, which will be made available on Tencent Video on Tuesday, will see Chinese musicians Aya, Tan Weiwei and Xiao He collect children's folk songs in local dialects in Hangzhou and other neighboring areas in East China's Zhejiang Province.Passed down by word of mouth through the generations, children's songs in local dialects are facing extinction due to rapid urbanization and social changes.On the show, the musicians seek out the original songs and then remake them to fit today's modern times in order to remind people of the long-unheard voices of the past.The second season of the show currently has a high rating of 7.6/10 on Chinese media review site Douban.The show's director Zhao Qi said that the second season, which kicked off on October 22, will "return to humanity itself." The first season once raised questions about life and death, topics commonly discussed by many families.